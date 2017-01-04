Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires 337,016 Shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 208.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,016 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Technologies were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Societe Generale purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) traded up 1.95% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,757 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company’s market capitalization is $484.74 million.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Tetra Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tetra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Tetra Technologies to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Tetra Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Tetra Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.51.

In other news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans sold 14,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $75,804.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter J. Pintar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,100.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

