Addenda Capital Inc. Maintains Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Addenda Capital Inc. maintained its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 166.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation by 29.6% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 189.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) traded down 1.10% on Wednesday, hitting $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434,240 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $372.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Collins Stewart reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.31 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

In related news, insider Sara N. Ortwein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $463,905.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, manufacturing of petroleum products, and transportation and sale of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and various specialty products.

