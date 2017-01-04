Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR) Given a $60.00 Price Target at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company set a $60.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.89.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $899.57 million.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.22. The firm earned $135.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.01 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard P. Batycky sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $41,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,094.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ron Cohen sold 40,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $833,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,787,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 87.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 440.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $196,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that restore function and recovers the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its commercial products include Ampyra, Fampyra, Zanaflex Capsules and a generic version of the capsules, Zanaflex tablets and Qutenza.

