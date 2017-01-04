Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $45,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 8.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 19.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.71. 303,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

In other Accenture PLC news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,328 shares in the company, valued at $15,567,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 18,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,283.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

