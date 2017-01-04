ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Imperial Capital

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) had its price objective increased by Imperial Capital from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “line” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) opened at 40.80 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.83.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah H. Mcconnell sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $254,209.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,223.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 3,982.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, formerly American Building Maintenance Industries, Inc, is a provider of end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The Company’s segments are Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and Other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of essential cleaning services, which include carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services.

