Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) Raised to Market Perform at FBR & Co

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at FBR & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. FBR & Co’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.36 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $18.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) opened at 12.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $819.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.20. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $32.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $821.70 million for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,408,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,954,000 after buying an additional 767,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,951,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,376,000 after buying an additional 381,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,552,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,454,000 after buying an additional 218,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

