Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $101,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,529,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 420,435 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 412.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 701,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 564,323 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 140.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 735,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 428,949 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,514,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $570,576,000 after buying an additional 4,936,655 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 638,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after buying an additional 101,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 39.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White bought 121,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at $113,363,471.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Ford bought 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $499,374.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,385.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

