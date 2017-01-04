Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aaron’s, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aaron’s, in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Aaron’s, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Shares of Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) traded up 1.69% on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 302,800 shares. Aaron’s, has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.27.
Aaron’s, (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Aaron’s, had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business earned $769 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s, will post $2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Aaron’s, ‘s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Aaron’s, ‘s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s, by 352.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s, during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s, by 471.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Aaron’s,
Aaron’s, Inc is a specialty retailer of furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances and household accessories. The Company’s operating segments include Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, HomeSmart, DAMI, Franchise, Manufacturing and Others. The Company’s store-based operations engage in the lease ownership and retail sale of a range of products, such televisions, computers, tablets, mobile phones, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, mattresses, washers, dryers and refrigerators.
