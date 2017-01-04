AAON, Inc. (AAON) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AAON were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of AAON by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 372,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of AAON by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 194,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 7.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,438,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after buying an additional 228,804 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) traded up 2.25% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 143,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm earned $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.51 million. AAON had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 13.81%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.11. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other AAON news, insider Kathy I. Sheffield sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $331,796.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Thompson sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $65,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,389 shares in the company, valued at $606,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc (AAON) is engaged in the manufacture and sale of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The Company’s products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, self-contained units and coils.

