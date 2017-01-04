101,890 Shares in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) Acquired by Welch Capital Partners LLC NY

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 13.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 19.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) traded up 0.43% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,290 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.71. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $76.80.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $47.00 target price on United Continental Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on United Continental Holdings from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Continental Holdings from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.48.

In other news, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $199,960.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $257,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,179 shares in the company, valued at $685,962.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

