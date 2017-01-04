Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) opened at 10.80 on Tuesday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $705.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/1-800-flowers-com-inc-flws-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy/1139593.html.

In other news, CFO William E. Shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $50,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,985.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 5,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $58,155.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 3.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 357,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 6.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.