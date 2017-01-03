Zacks: SP Plus Corporation (SP) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SP Plus Corporation an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Versa Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $311,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,634.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Corporation during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Corporation during the third quarter valued at $226,000. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus Corporation by 64.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Corporation during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) opened at 28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.94. SP Plus Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

SP Plus Corporation Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Region One (North reporting unit), Region Two (South reporting unit), Region Three (New York Metropolitan tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut reporting unit), Region Four (Airport transportation operations around the nation reporting unit) and Region Five (the United States Parking reporting unit and event planning and transportation services reporting unit).

