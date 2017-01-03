Zacks: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR.A) Given $9.75 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR.A) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras an industry rank of 94 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petroleo Brasileiro SA-Petrobras is an energy company. The Company is engaged in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and from shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas and other liquid hydrocarbons.

