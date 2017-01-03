Zacks: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Lifetime Brands’ rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lifetime Brands an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. Sidoti downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. acquired 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $53,805.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cherrie Nanninga sold 2,500 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 645.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 133,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) opened at 17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.35.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company earned $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post $1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company has three business segments: U.S. Wholesale, which designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors; International, which operates certain business operations that are conducted outside the United States, and Retail Direct, which markets and sells a limited selection of its products through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Built NY, Fred & Friends and Lifetime Sterling Internet Websites.

