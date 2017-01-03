Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) to “Hold”

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is Chicago-based and is an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries market, underwrite and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages in the property and liability, mortgage guaranty, title and life and health insurance fields. “

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) opened at 19.00 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Corporation has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old Republic International Corporation had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In other news, Director Mieghem Dennis P. Van purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $48,501.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,762,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Old Republic International Corporation by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Republic International Corporation by 55.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Old Republic International Corporation by 90.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

