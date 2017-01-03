Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) to “Hold”

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Lasalle Hotel Properties, which intends to operate as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, has been formed to own hotel properties and to continue and expand the hotel investment activities of LaSalle Partners Incorporated and certain of its affiliates collectively, LaSalle. LaSalle is an institutionally respected real estate services and investment firm which has extensive experience in the acquisition, investment management, finance, development and disposition of hotel properties. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.23.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) opened at 30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.21.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.95 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. The Company owns interest in approximately 50 hotels with over 12,000 guest rooms located in approximately 10 states and the District of Columbia.

