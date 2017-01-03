Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jones Energy, Inc. (JONE) to “Buy”

Jones Energy, Inc. (NYSE:JONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jones Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company. It engages in the development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. Jones Energy, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on JONE. Iberia Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jones Energy in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jones Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of Jones Energy (NYSE:JONE) opened at 5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $285.04 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Jones Energy has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JONE. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Jones Energy during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Jones Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Jones Energy during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Jones Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Energy by 91.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 26,626 shares during the last quarter.

Jones Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s assets are located within the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Texas and Oklahoma. It owns leasehold interests in oil and natural gas producing properties, as well as in undeveloped acreage, located in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.

