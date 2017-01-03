Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ACERINOX SA ADR EACH REPR 0.50 (ANIOY) to “Hold”

ACERINOX SA ADR EACH REPR 0.50 (NASDAQ:ANIOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of ACERINOX SA ADR EACH REPR 0.50 (NASDAQ:ANIOY) traded up 4.54% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. ACERINOX SA ADR EACH REPR 0.50 has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $3230.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

