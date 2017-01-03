Zacks Investment Research Lowers Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Hold

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Currently trading near its 52-week high, Patterson-UTI shares has been comfortably outperforming the Zacks categorized 'Oil & Gas Drilling' industry over the past 1 year. The company's large, high-quality fleet of drilling rigs – especially the technologically advanced ‘Apex’ ones – are the key to its success. We believe Patterson-UTI's recent agreement to acquire smaller rival Seventy Seven Energy will bolster its scale and customer base, while helping to enhance its geographic footprint to most active basins in the U.S. However, the ongoing weakness in commodity prices – despite the recent OPEC-driven recovery – has curtailed energy drilling and equipment demand thereby affecting the company’s revenues, earnings and cash flow. Hence, while being incrementally positive on Patterson-UTI, we expect the shares to remain soft until commodity prices recover sufficiently.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 3.01% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,708 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.31 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post ($2.30) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,700,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 61,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,350,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 314,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 299,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 111,372 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc owns and operates fleets of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company operates in three segments: Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping, and Oil and Natural Gas. The Company provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the continental United States, and western and northern Canada.

