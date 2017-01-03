Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Nomura Holdings Inc ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR) opened at 5.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.94. Nomura Holdings Inc ADR has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR during the second quarter valued at $2,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 17.3% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,623,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomura Holdings Inc ADR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura Holdings Inc ADR

Nomura Holdings, Inc (Nomura) is a financial services company. The Company, through its broker-dealer, banking and other financial services subsidiaries, provide investment, financing and related services to individual, institutional and government clients across the world. The Company’s segments include Retail, Asset Management and Wholesale.

