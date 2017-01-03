Zacks Investment Research Lowers HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) to Hold

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised HudBay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

Shares of HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) traded up 5.26% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 388,686 shares. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The stock’s market cap is $1.42 billion.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. HudBay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. HudBay Minerals’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $382,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 17.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 252,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HudBay Minerals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HudBay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $5,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

