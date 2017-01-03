Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) to Hold

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation are a newly-formed specialty finance company that will invest in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes and intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Chimera Investment Corporation will be externally managed by Fixed Income Discount Advisory Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Annaly. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) traded up 0.88% on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,279 shares. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Chimera Investment Corporation had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chimera Investment Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Corporation during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chimera Investment Corporation by 116.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Non-Agency RMBS, Agency commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

