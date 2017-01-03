Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) to Strong Sell

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CPTA. JMP Securities downgraded Capitala Finance Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ladenburg Thalmann raised Capitala Finance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. downgraded Capitala Finance Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group set a $17.00 price objective on Capitala Finance Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capitala Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) traded up 2.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,605 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Capitala Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Capitala Finance Corp. had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp. will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) to Strong Sell” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/zacks-investment-research-lowers-capitala-finance-corp-cpta-to-strong-sell/1139166.html.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 65.3% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 208,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance Corp. during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 392.1% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 205,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Capitala Finance Corp. by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 36,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is an externally managed non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Both directly and through its subsidiaries that are licensed by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), the Company offers financing to business owners, management teams and financial sponsors for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.