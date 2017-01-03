Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. RBC Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) to Sell” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/zacks-investment-research-lowers-banco-bilbao-vizcaya-argentaria-sa-bbva-to-sell/1138580.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 38.2% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 18.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 490,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 631.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 76,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 20.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.