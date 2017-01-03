Zacks: IDI, Inc. (COGT) Given $9.25 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of IDI, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned IDI an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of IDI in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of IDI in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

IDI (NASDAQ:COGT) opened at 3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company’s market capitalization is $174.79 million. IDI has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

IDI (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business earned $52.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. IDI had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDI will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Harry Baker Jordan III purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $615,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 20,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $72,583.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,884,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,654,872.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in IDI during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in IDI during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDI during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IDI during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDI during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

IDI Company Profile

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

