Zacks: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (GNK) Given $6.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021’s rating score has improved by 27.8% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 an industry rank of 182 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/zacks-genco-shipping-trading-limited-warrants-expiring-12312021-gnk-given-6-67-consensus-price-target-by-brokerages/1138912.html.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (NYSE:GNK) traded up 1.63% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,016 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm’s market cap is $54.88 million.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Warrants Expiring 12/31/2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.