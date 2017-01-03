Zacks: Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cutera an industry rank of 49 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, CEO Ronald J. Santilli sold 53,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $749,511.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,709.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Gollnick sold 17,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $304,717.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Cutera by 265.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 139.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) opened at 17.35 on Thursday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of 542.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

