Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.83 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Yirendai an industry rank of 134 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YRD. Nomura set a $16.00 price target on Yirendai and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yirendai from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yirendai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) opened at 20.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $42.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yirendai by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Yirendai by 2,680.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Yirendai during the third quarter worth $8,581,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Yirendai during the third quarter worth $2,506,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. is engaged in online consumer finance marketplace business in China. The Company conducts its business in China, through Yi Ren Heng Ye Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd. (Heng Ye) and its consolidated variable interest entity, Heng Cheng Technology Development (Beijing) Co, Ltd.

