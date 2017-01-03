Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Lowered to Reduce at Instinet

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Instinet’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.99 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.48.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) traded down 0.93% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,949 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.19. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company earned $579 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,310,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,212.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $2,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,732,292.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 10,655 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,472 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Xilinx by 0.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

