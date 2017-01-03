Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) is Northern Cross LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Cross LLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,370,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,417,028 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts, Limited makes up approximately 17.7% of Northern Cross LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Cross LLC owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts, Limited worth $1,075,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 176.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 171.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 57.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $49.95 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Friday, September 16th. set a $97.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts, Limited and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,472 shares in the company, valued at $14,314,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Boone Wayson sold 37,500 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

