Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 12.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,517,000 after buying an additional 82,670 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company by 100.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.24. 790,122 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $104.11 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post $7.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.36.

In related news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $69,329.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl Aaron Hess sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $120,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

