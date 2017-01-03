WH Smith Plc (SMWH) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.51) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMWH. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.59) price objective on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.58) price target on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.74) price target on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Haitong Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.65) price target on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,704.23 ($20.94).

Shares of WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) opened at 1558.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,501.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,536.81. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.75 billion. WH Smith Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,174.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,893.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.50 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from WH Smith Plc’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In other WH Smith Plc news, insider Ian Houghton sold 44,449 shares of WH Smith Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.01), for a total transaction of £687,626.03 ($845,060.87).

About WH Smith Plc

WH Smith PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail company. The Company operates through two divisions, namely, High Street and Travel. The Company’s Travel business sells its products to cater for people on the move or in need of a convenience offer. Its Travel business operates from around 740 units, including in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals and workplaces.

