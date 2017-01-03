Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 48.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,214,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 395,266 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 5.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 467,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $44,552,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,049,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,322,000 after buying an additional 268,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) traded down 0.72% on Tuesday, reaching $26.23. 1,850,179 shares of the company were exchanged. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Sally Beauty Holdings had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business earned $976.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/westpac-banking-corp-increases-position-in-sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh/1139127.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Sally Beauty Holdings to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Sally Beauty Holdings Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc (Sally Beauty) is a retailer and distributor of beauty supplies. The Company operates in North America, South America and Europe. Sally Beauty operates through two business segments namely Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty provides its customers with a variety of third-party branded beauty supplies, including hair color products, hair care products, styling appliances, brushes, nail care products, ethnic products and beauty items.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.