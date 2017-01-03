Westpac Banking Corp Has $6,378,000 Position in Energen Corporation (EGN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Energen Corporation were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energen Corporation during the second quarter valued at $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Energen Corporation during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Energen Corporation by 875.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Energen Corporation during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Energen Corporation during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) traded up 1.25% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. 832,874 shares of the company were exchanged. Energen Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The firm’s market cap is $5.67 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.88.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business earned $184.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.82 million. Energen Corporation had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energen Corporation will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energen Corporation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Energen Corporation from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on shares of Energen Corporation from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Energen Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

In related news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $663,741.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,472.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energen Corporation Company Profile

Energen Corporation (Energen) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas in the Permian Basin in west Texas and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico. It is focused on increasing its oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production and proved reserves through active development and/or exploratory programs in the Permian Basin.

