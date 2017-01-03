Welltower Inc. (HCN) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,645,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,083,000 after buying an additional 194,592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 824,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,633,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 6.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 140,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $537,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 12.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 258,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 28,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN) traded down 1.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 2,085,033 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.80 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

Welltower (NYSE:HCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Naughton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,799.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Inc, formerly Health Care REIT, Inc, is a provider of healthcare infrastructure. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net, which includes independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals; seniors housing operating, which includes a range of facility types, including independent living facilities and independent supportive living facilities, assisted living facilities, care homes and Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, and outpatient medical, which includes outpatient medical buildings.

