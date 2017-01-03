Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.07.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) opened at 108.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.70 billion. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $177.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 66.97% and a negative net margin of 3,287.95%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1051.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post ($15.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $28,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO David Shapiro sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $134,662.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,493,000 after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,006,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,935,000 after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,053,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,059,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,015,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,680,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The Company’s product candidates have the potential to treat orphan and more prevalent diseases for which there are limited therapeutic solutions.

