Wedbush Raises Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) Price Target to $32.00

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) opened at 28.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.30. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 93.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 53.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5,109.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

