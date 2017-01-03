WBB Securities Lowers Cempra, Inc. (CEMP) to Hold

WBB Securities downgraded shares of Cempra, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. WBB Securities currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Cempra in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cempra in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.27.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) opened at 2.80 on Thursday. Cempra has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $146.67 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The company earned $4 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Cempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cempra will post ($2.34) EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cempra by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cempra by 2,258.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cempra by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

