W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. W.P. Carey comprises 1.0% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 430.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 425,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 345,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) traded up 1.62% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 422,867 shares. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $72.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The firm earned $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.33 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 156.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/w-p-carey-inc-wpc-shares-bought-by-morgan-dempsey-capital-management-llc/1139275.html.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other W.P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $230,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary M. Vandeweghe purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.67 per share, with a total value of $55,149.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,086.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.