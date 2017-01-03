Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is Capital Growth Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 984,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials Company makes up about 5.3% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials Company were worth $111,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 299.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) opened at 125.15 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Vulcan Materials Company had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Vulcan Materials Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials Company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Vulcan Materials Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Vulcan Materials Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other Vulcan Materials Company news, insider David J. Grayson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $251,317.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,621.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vulcan Materials Company

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company has four segments organized around its principal product lines: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Company operates approximately 344 aggregates facilities.

