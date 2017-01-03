Visa Inc. (V) Stake Cut by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) traded up 1.67% on Tuesday, reaching $79.32. 2,535,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 39.72%. The business earned $4.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/visa-inc-v-stake-cut-by-diam-co-ltd/1138868.html.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Pacific Crest set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.