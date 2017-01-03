Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 622.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,091,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940,811 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited were worth $16,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 3.5% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 6.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 6.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) traded up 1.7248% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.1999. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,946,104 shares. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1070 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group set a $20.00 price objective on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $16.00 price objective on Vipshop Holdings Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

