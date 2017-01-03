Vetr Inc. Downgrades Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $13.45 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. FBR & Co restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 4,615,968 shares of the company traded hands. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.53 million, a P/E ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company earned $821.70 million during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch Company had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 86.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company by 12.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company during the third quarter valued at about $172,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (A&F) is a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. Through these channels, the Company sells products, including casual sportswear apparel, including knit tops and woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, jeans and woven pants, shorts, sweaters and outerwear; personal care products, and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister brands.

