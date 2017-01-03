Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Raised by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 3.3% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lowe fs LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11,938.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $203,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded up 2.25% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,891,725 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 78.75% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.15%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $32,925.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

