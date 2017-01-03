Verity & Verity LLC Increases Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt, were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 8.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 27.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 11.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, by 28.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,629 shares. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

Leggett & Platt, (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt, had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business earned $948.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Leggett & Platt,’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Leggett & Platt,’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

LEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt, to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt, has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In other Leggett & Platt, news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer of engineered components and products found in homes, offices, automobiles and commercial aircraft. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products. The Residential Furnishings segment manufactures steel coiled bedsprings.

