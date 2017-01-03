Verity & Verity LLC Has $3,261,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,749,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,668,000 after buying an additional 2,987,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,802,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,397,000 after buying an additional 1,456,359 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,730,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,987,000 after buying an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,920,000 after buying an additional 541,945 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 2,255,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after buying an additional 278,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. 1,058,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.20 million. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/verity-verity-llc-has-3261000-stake-in-arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg/1139267.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 8,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $397,426.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate. The Company provides insurance, brokerage and risk management services to a range of commercial, industrial, institutional and governmental organizations through its operating segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.