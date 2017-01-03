VCA Inc. (WOOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “VCA Inc. is a national animal healthcare company operating primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns, operates and manages veterinary hospitals and veterinary-exclusive clinical laboratories in the country, supplies diagnostic imaging equipment and other medical technology products and related services to the veterinary industry, and provides various communication, professional education and marketing solutions to the veterinary community. VCA Inc., formerly known as VCA Antech, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WOOF. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on VCA in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VCA in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) opened at 68.65 on Wednesday. VCA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. VCA had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm earned $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VCA will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VCA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VCA by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of VCA by 174.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 45,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VCA by 60.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 237,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after buying an additional 89,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of VCA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

