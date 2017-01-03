Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, September 9th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 0.93% on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 121,264 shares of the company traded hands. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $721.59 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,037,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,045,061 shares in the company, valued at $92,935,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,574.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $8,831,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $8,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $6,935,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 198,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $4,111,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.
