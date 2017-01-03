Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, September 9th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, November 4th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/varonis-systems-inc-vrns-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages/1138976.html.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) traded up 0.93% on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 121,264 shares of the company traded hands. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $721.59 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company earned $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pitango Venture Capital Princi sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,037,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,045,061 shares in the company, valued at $92,935,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 927,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,267,574.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $8,831,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $8,431,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $6,935,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 228.1% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 285,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 198,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $4,111,000. Institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc (Varonis) provides a software platform that allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and utilize their unstructured data. The Company specializes in human-generated data, a type of unstructured data that includes an enterprise’s spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio files, video files, e-mails, text messages and any other data created by employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.