Valener Inc (TSE:VNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.40.

VNR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Valener from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Valener in a report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Valener from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Valener from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of Valener (TSE:VNR) opened at 20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.99. Valener has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Valener Inc (VNR) Receives C$22.40 Average PT from Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/03/valener-inc-vnr-receives-c22-40-average-pt-from-analysts/1138594.html.

About Valener

Valener Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company holds interests in Gaz Metro Limited Partnership (Gaz Metro). The Company’s segments include Energy Distribution; Natural Gas Transportation; Energy Production; Energy Services, Storage and Other, and Corporate Affairs. Its Energy Distribution segment consists of natural gas distribution activities in Quebec and Vermont, as well as electricity distribution activities in Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for Valener Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valener Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.