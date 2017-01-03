Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) opened at 24.11 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $48,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 313.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 164,759 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 171.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 146.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 99.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate investments, which consist principally of investments in income-producing properties, with primary emphasis on properties in the metropolitan New York tri-state area outside of the City of New York.

